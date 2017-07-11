NGT wants Yamuna report in three weeks

National Green Tribunao National Green Tribunao

Noting that the Yamuna is highly contaminated by industrial effluents and sewage, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh as well as the the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to submit a detailed report on the river’s rejuvenation within three weeks. A bench headed by NGT chairman Justice Swatanter Kumar warned that in case of default, each of the states would be liable to pay an amount of Rs 50,000. “The pollution of the river still remains a matter of serious concern.

It is highly polluted by industrial effluents, sewage and other waste. We direct the state of Uttar Pradesh, UP Jal Nigam, Namami Gange (Ministry of Water Resources) and Haryana to submit their proposed plan for prevention, control, rejuvenation and restoration of the river,” the bench noted.Further, the bench asked that states submit district-wise reports keeping in view the drains that join the river. “We direct the authorities, along with the CPCB, to conduct a ground study in relation to number of drains, flow, quality and quantity of effluents in the drain, and the feasibility of establishing of STP/ CETP, if necessary,” it said.

The green tribunal also asked for a list of industries located on the catchment area of the river, and directed the Haryana and Himachal Pradesh pollution control boards to jointly conduct a study of water quality and flow of Yamuna at the point where it enters Haryana. In an earlier order, the tribunal had banned open defecation and dumping of waste on the floodplains of the Yamuna, and announced that violators would have to pay an environment compensation of Rs 5,000. The NGT was hearing a plea on the monitoring of implementation of the project. with pti inputs

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App