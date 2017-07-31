NGT slams Delhi government over use of plastic

The National Green Tribunal. (Express Photo) The National Green Tribunal. (Express Photo)

The National Green Tribunal has slammed the Delhi government over indiscriminate and rampant use of plastic in the national capital despite its prohibition. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar directed the AAP government to strictly enforce its ban order in the city and sought a status report on the issue.

“There is ban order on plastic. Why have you not enforced it strictly. There are plastic bags spread all across Delhi. Why don’t you check it up,” the bench said. The counsel appearing for the Delhi government, however, said they have already banned plastic in the city and were taking all the necessary steps to ensure its prohibition.

The bench then said,”Who says it is banned? Everyday, we see plastic lying on roads in different parts of the city. Why don’t you do something.” The green panel had last year banned the use of disposable plastic in Delhi and NCR with effect from January1, 2017 and directed the city government to take steps to reduce dumped waste.

The NGT had prohibited the use of disposable plastic in the entire city, especially at hotels, restaurants and for public and private functions, while asking the Delhi government to take appropriate steps against “storage, sale and use” of such material from January 1 this year.

It had also said that an environment compensation of Rs 10,000 would be imposed on vegetable vendors and slaughter houses for throwing garbage in public places.

