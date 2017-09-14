NGT refuses to lift ban on diesel vehicles older than 10 years, dismisses Centre’s plea

The green panel had issued the orders after taking note of the rising pollution levels in the national capital. The green panel had issued the orders after taking note of the rising pollution levels in the national capital.

The National Green Tribunal on Thursday refused to lift its order banning diesel vehicles in Delhi NCR that are older than 10 years. Dismissing the Centre’s plea, the NGT said pollution caused due to one diesel vehicle is equal to 24 petrol and 40 CNG vehicles.

The green panel had issued the orders after taking note of the rising pollution levels in the national capital. In January, the Centre moved the Supreme Court challenging the NGT order. In its plea, the government wanted the ban to be extended to vehicles older than 15 years.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd