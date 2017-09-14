NGT refuses to lift ban on 10-year-old diesel vehicles in Delhi-NCR

The NGT panel had issued an order last year directing the Delhi RTO to deregister all diesel vehicles operating in the city that are over 10 years old. The NGT panel had issued an order last year directing the Delhi RTO to deregister all diesel vehicles operating in the city that are over 10 years old.

The National Green Tribunal on Thursday dismissed the Centre’s application seeking modification in its earlier order banning 10-year-old diesel vehicles in Delhi-NCR. The Tribunal observed that emissions from diesel vehicles are carcinogenic in nature and that one diesel vehicle causes pollution equivalent to 24 petrol vehicles or otherwise 40 CNG vehicles.

The NGT bench headed by Justice Swatanter Kumar struck down government’s plea on the ground that the Supreme Court has also junked a similar plea. The Green panel said that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, which had sought modification of NGT’s April 7, 2015 order, did not file any review plea and moved the Tribunal “in the guise of seeking modification”.

The bench also comprised Justices Jawad Rahim, R S Rathore and one expert member B S Sajwan. Earlier, the Centre had opposed the ban, arguing that there was a “misconception” that only diesel pollutes the environment. The Green panel had issued an order last year directing the Delhi RTO to deregister all diesel vehicles operating in the city that are over 10 years old.

