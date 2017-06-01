NGT raps DUSIB over shifting of slums along railway tracks

National Green Tribunal (Express File Photo) National Green Tribunal (Express File Photo)

The National Green Tribunal has rapped the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) for non-compliance of its order to utilise Rs 11.25 crore given to it way back in 2003-2004 to rehabilitate slum clusters along rail tracks here. A bench headed by Justice Jawad Rahim took exception over the inaction on the part of the authorities and the delay in re-settling slum clusters.

The green panel noted that in 2015 it had directed DUSIB to rehabilitate slums in the capital within six months but no action has been taken till date.

Advocate Om Prakash, appearing for the Railway Ministry, told the bench that the PSU behemoth was unable to maintain cleanliness along the tracks due to these slum clusters which are responsible for the filth.

The DUSIB counsel, however, said that as per the 2015 Delhi Slum and JJ Rehabilitation and Relocation policy, it was the land owning agency (railways) that was responsible for rehabilitation of slums.

The bench reserved its verdict on the issue after hearing arguments from both sides.

The NGT was hearing of a petition filed by lawyers Saloni Singh and Arush Pathania against pollution on railway properties, particularly on tracks.

The Railways had earlier contended that it had given Rs 11.25 crore to DUSIB for relocation of jhuggis but they have not utilised the money till date.

Under attack from NGT for failure to keep the tracks clean, the Railways have sought to shift the blame on Delhi government for not relocating slum clusters from its land by allotting them flats, despite directions of the green panel.

Alleging non-cooperation by the Delhi government and DUSIB, the PSU behemoth had said the “only permanent” solution for maintaining sustained cleanliness on tracks was their rehabilitation.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App