NGT pulls up East Delhi Municipal Corporationover delay in salaries

The National Green Tribunal on Friday reprimanded the East Delhi Municipal Corporation for the staff agitation, asking why it did not disburse salaries. The tribunal slammed the corporation for “apathy” towards the garbage mess and directed the body to submit details of its total income, along with money given by the Delhi government, to ascertain the reason for delay in payment of salaries.

The EDMC employees went on strike on January 5 demanding payment of their wages.

“Why don’t you (municipal bodies) apply your mind before doing things? Why didn’t you protect the money allotted to you for payment of salary? Why don’t you apply common sense that if you don’t pay salaries, work will get affected? Your problem is that your officers complicate things instead of solving them. You can’t make people suffer because of your poor planning,” NGT chairperson Swatanter Kumar said.

The tribunal also asked Central Pollution Control Board and Delhi Pollution Control Committee what action they had taken to deal with municipal solid waste in Delhi. Kumar also asked for details of the corporation employees.