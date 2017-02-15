NGT orders inspection of illegal industries in northwest Delhi

The National Green Tribunal. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The National Green Tribunal. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The National Green Tribunal has directed inspection of industries in Northwest Delhi after a plea alleged that many units were running without requisite permission and causing air pollution. A bench headed by NGT chief Justice Swatanter Kumar directed Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and North Delhi Municipal Corporation to jointly inspect the area and submit a detailed report.

“We direct joint inspection team of DPCC,CPCB and North Delhi Municipal Corporation should immediately inspect the entire area. They shall give a complete and comprehensive report in relation to what type of industries are carry on their business in that area, what is the nature of business, what pollutants are generated and would also take samples of emissions and analyse the same and submit the report.

“From the photographs on record, it is evident that illegal and unauthorised industrial activity is going on in that area,” it said.

It directed that DPCC would also state whether they had given consent to operate to any of these units and, if not, then what action they have taken for all these years.

“Let report be submitted to the tribunal positively within two weeks,” the bench said and listed the matter for next hearing on March 1.

The order came on the plea of city resident Krishan Kumar seeking closure of illegal industries in Prahladpur Bangar area in Rohini on the ground that these were causing air pollution.

The plea claimed that numerous industrial units were operating in residential areas without due consent from DPCC and the authorities have turned “blind eye” towards them.