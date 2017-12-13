NGT notice to Delhi Metro after 5-year-old complains of noise

The child had complained to various authorities regarding the construction The child had complained to various authorities regarding the construction

On Tuesday, the National Green Tribunal directed the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to comply with environmental norms. This comes after five-year-old Samriddhi Goswami, a resident of Rohini, filed a plea alleging that she was “traumatised by noise pollution caused by construction and operation of Rohini Sector 18 and 19 Metro Station at the aerial distance of 12.2 meter from the applicant’s residence”.

The applicant’s advocates Salik Shafique and Rahul Khurana told The Indian Express that the “NGT directed the DMRC to comply with the prescribed limits and directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to ensure that no noise pollution is caused by its activities, including construction and operation”.

The child made complaints to various authorities, including the DMRC and North Delhi Municipal Corporation, and appealed in the court through her father Rakesh Goswami. According to the original application, “she faced the problems of being restless when the construction of sector 18 and 19 Metro Station was started in April 2012”.

Samriddhi had complained regarding the same issue to the DMRC on November 6, 2016, and the Metro responded on July 4, 2017, stating that “grievance can’t be resolved to the satisfaction of customer”.

The plea mentions how the area outside Samriddhi’s house has been “encroached by illegally parked cars, motorcycles, autorickshaws and foot rickshaws, which causes frequent traffic jams and increases vehicular pollution” as well as how “exceeding noise levels are caused from the frequent automated announcements in the Metro station”.

The complainant mentions that the DMRC did not consider “shifting of sector 18 and 19 metro stations” despite knowing the health hazards.

