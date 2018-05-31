NGT notice to AAP government on plea for action against slum dwellers

Binny, in his plea filed through advocate Rahul Raj Malik, has sought eviction of all illegal settlements in the area who are causing air pollution by burning wires and waste material. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Binny, in his plea filed through advocate Rahul Raj Malik, has sought eviction of all illegal settlements in the area who are causing air pollution by burning wires and waste material. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

A former legislator moved the National Green Tribunal alleging that “illegal” residents of a slum were causing air pollution and seeking action against them. The plea prompted the green panel to seek responses from the Delhi government and others on the matter.

A bench, headed by acting NGT Chairperson Justice Jawad Rahim, issued notices to the AAP government, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, District Magistrate (East) and unnamed persons living in slums of Dallupura village in east Delhi, asking them to file a reply by July 13.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by former AAP MLA Vinod Kumar Binny alleging that persons living in the slum cluster were burning wires to extract copper during the midnight hours leading to air pollution.

“During the intervening night of May 23 to 24, their activities led to an accidental fire resulting in a huge loss and damage to the property and degradation of the environment resulting in air pollution,” the plea said.

The plea has sought constitution of a team of independent experts to visit the areas falling within the vicinity of the settlements and assess the situation for the purposes of measuring the amount of pollution and its impact on the health of residents.

Binny, in his plea filed through advocate Rahul Raj Malik, has sought eviction of all illegal settlements in the area who are causing air pollution by burning wires and waste material.

