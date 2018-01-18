NGT lifts stay on waste plant at wetland

National Green Tribunal (Express) National Green Tribunal (Express)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has lifted its stay on the construction of a waste treatment plant in the catchment area of the Basai wetland in Gurgaon. The bench headed by acting Chairperson Justice U D Salvi passed the order after perusing the revenue records and noting that the land in question has not been identified as a wetland by the Haryana government.

“The record reveals that the land in question has not been identified as a wetland by Haryana. In view of this fact and the undertaking given by the Project Proponent, we vacate the injunction order dated July 27, 2017,” the bench, also comprising expert member Nagin Nanda, said. The matter will now be heard on February 28.

The order came after the project proponent assured the bench that it would not carry out construction on the site without obtaining the consent from the Haryana State Pollution Control Board. The project proponent gave an undertaking that it would not set up any machinery or equipment to run the construction without an authorisation from the state pollution board.

Last year in July, the NGT had ordered status quo after noting adverse impact on the water body. The green panel had earlier said the applicant has made out a prima facie case for directing preservation of land in question till further order of the tribunal in this regard.

The tribunal was earlier informed that the boundary wall of the plant, being developed by IL&FS Environmental Infrastructure and Services Ltd, was adjacent to the area known for rich biodiversity of bird species.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by NGO Delhi Bird Foundation, seeking a stay on the project contending that the Basai wetland, though not declared as a wetland under the 2010 Wetland (Conservation & Management) Rules, was a valuable water body. “The construction and debris plant, which is under process of establishment, shall have an adverse impact on the water body…,” the plea had said.

