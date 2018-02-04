NGT allows registration of diesel ambulances of AIIMS

A bench headed by acting Chairperson Justice U D Salvi granted the relief to the applicant after it assured the tribunal that it does not possess vehicles which were more than 10 years old. (Express photo by Oinam Anand/Representational/Files) A bench headed by acting Chairperson Justice U D Salvi granted the relief to the applicant after it assured the tribunal that it does not possess vehicles which were more than 10 years old. (Express photo by Oinam Anand/Representational/Files)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has allowed registration of diesel ambulances of the premier medical institute AIIMS which conform to BS-IV emission norms. A bench headed by acting Chairperson Justice U D Salvi granted the relief to the applicant after it assured the tribunal that it does not possess vehicles which were more than 10 years old.

The tribunal directed the applicant to file an affidavit before the RTO that they do not possess any diesel vehicle which is more than 10 years old. “We allow these applications directing the Transport Commissioner, Transport Department, Government of NCT Delhi to register the vehicles referred to in the applications on the condition that the new vehicles that are sought to be registered now should be BS-IV compliant,” the bench said.

The NGT also directed the applicant to furnish details of the other vehicles owned by them in the form of affidavit and made it clear that these ambulances will be used only for carrying patients and medical personnel. “It should not increase the width or height of the vehicles and it should be strictly within the specified limit.

“All these vehicles will be fitted with GPS. The log book shall also be maintained,” the bench said.

The AIIMS in Delhi had approached the green panel seeking registration of its new vehicles as the tribunal had last year banned registration of new diesel vehicles as well as their re-registration after 10 years. Later, the Supreme Court had also banned registration of diesel-run SUVs and cars having engine capacity beyond 2000 cc in Delhi and National Capital Region. Due to this, the transport department was not registering the newly-procured vehicles, which conform to BS-IV norms and not re-registering the old ones, the plea said.

The tribunal had earlier directed the Delhi government to cancel the registration of all diesel-powered vehicles over 10 years old from plying in the city. Later, the tribunal had clarified that de-registration of old diesel vehicles in the national capital would be carried out in a phased manner.

