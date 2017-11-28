NGT bars construction on pond

The NGT has restrained the Delhi government from undertaking any construction work on a pond in southwest Delhi after a plea alleged that authorities were damaging the waterbody and destroying the green cover in the area. A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar issued notices to the AAP government, the DDA, the SDMC, the PWD and others while seeking their reply in two weeks.

