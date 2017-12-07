NGT asks Delhi, Punjab and Haryana for detailed action plan on tackling pollution

The Tribunal asked the Delhi chief secretary to sit with all officials concerned. (Twitter) The Tribunal asked the Delhi chief secretary to sit with all officials concerned. (Twitter)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday asked the Delhi, Haryana and Punjab governments to file detailed action plans by Thursday to tackle air pollution.

The bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar expressed dissatisfaction over the Delhi government’s action plan, and observed that “it wanted all the things to be done by the others”. The Tribunal asked the Delhi chief secretary to sit with all officials concerned, including those of the municipalities, and come up with a comprehensive plan by Thursday.

One of the points in the action plan to combat pollution, submitted by the Delhi government to the NGT, was the implementation of the Odd-Even restriction if air quality is in the emergency range. The tribunal stuck to its earlier position and said that the scheme can only be implemented without exemptions to women and two-wheelers.

