NGT allows vintage cars to ply on city roads for exhibitions

The National Green Tribunal on Monday allowed vintage cars to ply on roads “for exhibitions, rallies and maintenance” and exempted them from the ambit of the ban on 15-year-old vehicles. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar said that vintage cars which satisfy prescribed norms under the Motor Vehicles Act would be allowed to run.

“We direct that antique cars which satisfy prescribed norms under the Motor Vehicles Act would be allowed to ply on the road for exhibitions, rallies and maintenance, and will not be allowed otherwise,” a bench noted. However, the bench observed that the applicant association of vintage car owners should contribute to environment conservation by planting trees and providing dustbins.

“We also observe that the applicant association, as part of their corporate social responsibility, would make contribution towards environment by planting trees and providing dustbins which would help in improving the ambient air quality of Delhi,” the bench, also comprising Justice U D Salvi, said. While granting the relief to vintage cars, the tribunal referred to Rule 92 (2)(c) of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 and Section 59 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, which grants exemption to “antique/vintage” vehicles.

The tribunal, in a November 26, 2014, order, had banned cars older than 15 years from plying on Delhi’s roads, thus disqualifying vintage cars from participating in any rally. The order came on a plea filed by Heritage Motoring Club of India.

