NFC death: Family of accused claims he has been framed

Aarti and Timpy at their NFC home. Tashi Tobgyal Aarti and Timpy at their NFC home. Tashi Tobgyal

Two days after Nitin Sabharwal (47), a resident of New Friends Colony, was arrested by Delhi Police in connection with the death of his “childhood friend” Hemant Chawla, his family alleged he has been framed.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Nitin’s sister Aarti (43), said, “He is innocent; he can’t even hurt a fly. He has been interrogated for three months, and till now, no motive has been found.”

On the intervening night of July 4 and 5 this year, Chawla, also a resident of the colony, was found dead. Five months later, three accused in the case — Sabharwal, and his friends Mohammed Tassim and Pritam Saini — were arrested on December 4. Also present in the house on July 4 was Sabharwal’s 69-year-old mother Timpy.

“Hemant was very close to me, he had a heart of gold. We would spend a lot of time together. I reintroduced him to Nitin and they got back in touch after 25 years. Nitin was, in fact, counselling Hemant about his problems. We are shocked at the allegations. He is a simple, homely man who doesn’t socialise much,” said Aarti. Sabharwal, a father of two, ran a real estate business earlier, and for some time now he had been working from home. In a letter to DCP (Crime), he said he was being “made a scapegoat”.

Chawla’s family has insisted that he was murdered. The police, based on the autopsy report, have concluded that the victim’s neck had marks consistent with “manual strangulation”, and that the three accused had left the house “to meet female friends” after Chawla died.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App