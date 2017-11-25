Next polls Narendra Modi vs people of India: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Arun Shourie, Arvind Kejriwal at the book launch, Friday. PTI photo Arun Shourie, Arvind Kejriwal at the book launch, Friday. PTI photo

Former Union Minister Arun Shourie Friday said the BJP government had not delivered on its promise of development, and that it did not have the “attention” span to work on economic reforms. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also hit out at the BJP, saying that the public was suffering because of policies such as demonetisation and GST, and that the 2019 elections would be a contest between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India.

The two were speaking at the launch of the book, India Social, by Aam Aadmi Party social media strategist Ankit Lal at the Constitution Club of India. The book has been published by Hachette India.

“They (the BJP) have not delivered on development and all the indications (are) that they don’t have the attention span to work diligently on economic reforms. Reforming the economy is a matter which is a marathon, and these people don’t have the attention for that marathon,” said Shourie. On the 2019 elections, he said the opposition must come together against the BJP.

“If you really believe the country is in peril because of the way things are happening… then you must get together. The first point should be that there will only be one candidate against a BJP candidate in each constituency… against people who we all believe are taking the country into a very dangerous zone,” he said.

Kejriwal said, “Today, discontent and anger is rising among the public on several issues, and especially on the decisions taken on GST and demonetisation. People have started standing up. The next election will be fought by the people. I don’t know how much leaders or political parties will matter in the elections, but the next election will be Mr Modi versus the people of India. The people will defeat him. They can do (politics of) Hindu-Muslim, Dalit-Rajput, Padmavati, cow as much as they want, par jab pet pe laat padti hai toh aadmi sab bhool jaata hai, pehle bachche aur pet yaad aata hai.”

Criticising Aadhaar, Shourie said, “Aadhaar is being linked to everything. Now my fingerprints are being linked to everything, including every financial transaction, investments, deposits and bank accounts. On November 20, there was a news item that 210 government agencies have unwittingly put out Aadhaar information on the internet. So from that Aadhaar number you can get to the bank account, or from a financial transaction you can get to the bank account and siphon out money or put in money and say this is so and so taking money from somebody. This is lunacy.”

On social media, Shourie said, “Social media is being manipulated by political parties… BJP people are doing this by abusing people. Second, it is being used for creating these ephemeral waves which can affect perceptions and policies, and they’re also becoming instruments of abuse and intimidation.”

