Newcastle disease in Gurgaon: Poultry farms to be inspected

23 peacocks in Gurgaon have died so far. (Express photo by Manoj Kumar) 23 peacocks in Gurgaon have died so far. (Express photo by Manoj Kumar)

After 23 peacocks died in the last one month following an outbreak of Newcastle disease in Gurgaon district, forest department officials said the Department of Animal Husbandry has been asked to inspect all poultry farms to ascertain if they are infected, and quarantine them if required.

It has also been asked to initiate a vaccination drive among poultry to prevent the spread of the disease, the officials added.

“The disease is a kind of airborne virus that is spread through poultry… It is not fatal but if medication is not administered on time, there is a threat to the lives of birds,” said Vinod Kumar, Conservator of Forest.

“Forty birds are being treated at a centre in Bhondsi. To protect the peacocks, we have started spraying anti-viral medicine in areas that are frequented by the birds. Also, 80,000 doses of the vaccine have been provided to poultry farms and backyard poultry, which will be administered orally,” said veterinary surgeon Dr Ashok Khasa.

He added that 22 peacock deaths were reported in Faridabad and Palwal over the last few weeks.

According to officials, residents alerted them about the dead birds in May — many of which appeared to have twisted their legs and fallen off trees, or twisted their heads or necks.

Officials maintained that the virus poses no threat to people.

