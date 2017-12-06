Newborn, erroneously declared dead by Delhi’s Max Hospital, passes away

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

The newborn who was erroneously declared dead by Max Hospital last Friday has died in a local nursing home on Wednesday afternoon. The 22 week premature baby was on ventilator for 5 days and has been declared dead by a local nursing home in Pitampura in Delhi, the family confirmed. The mother continues to be hospitalized in Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh.

“The baby was declared dead at around 1:05 pm. His condition had worsened over the night. The doctors told us that his condition was very critical and there were very little chances of survival. And this afternoon, he was officially declared dead,” Deepak, uncle of the baby said.

The news of the death comes day after the Delhi government probe team, in it’s preliminary findings, has found “the hospital guilty of not having followed prescribed medical norms” in dealing with newborn infants. Delhi government on Tuesday said the preliminary report, submitted by the inquiry committee set up by it, has found that no Electrocardiography (ECG) was done to check if the infant’s heart was still beating after the surgery.

On Friday, allegations had emerged that the hospital had handed over twins it had declared dead to the family in “polythene packets” and that one of the babies turned out to be alive while being taken to the cremation ground.

