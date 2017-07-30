Newborn abandoned in Noida, police to trace parents via Aadhaar

A newborn girl child, born two months prematurely, was allegedly abandoned at the ESI Hospital in Sector 24, Noida. (Representational Image) A newborn girl child, born two months prematurely, was allegedly abandoned at the ESI Hospital in Sector 24, Noida. (Representational Image)

A newborn girl child, born two months prematurely, was allegedly abandoned at the ESI Hospital in Sector 24, Noida. The police now hope to track the baby’s parents using a vital piece of evidence — the mother’s Aadhaar number.

According to a complaint, the hospital management approached police at 2.26 pm on July 27, following which, police came to the hospital and advised them to hand the child over to Childline — an initiative by the Ministry of Women and Child Development .

The complaint added that since July 20, “no parents are available with the child and they left the baby in hospital without intimation”.

The hospital’s records indicate that the child’s parents gave their address as village Salarpur in Bhangel area of Noida.

“According to the nurses and staff at the hospital, the mother of the child didn’t have any other family member or her husband at the hospital. That might be important to the case. It will have to be handled sensitively,” a senior police officer said.

The officer further said that such cases of abandoned babies, revolved almost entirely around the girl child. “This is, however, the first such case we have come across recently — where the parent abandoned the baby at a hospital, and also left behind her Aadhaar card. We have the Aadhaar number and we are using that to track the parents,” he added.

