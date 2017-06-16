Delhi: New policy suggests revision of rates, no parking on footpaths

The proposal will be taken up by the civic body’s finance and contract committee at its meeting Thursday. Express Archive The proposal will be taken up by the civic body’s finance and contract committee at its meeting Thursday. Express Archive

The draft parking policy for Delhi has suggested revision of parking rates, and that parking on footpaths be made a cognizable offence under the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, officials said. The policy, which reduces the rates for multi-level parking lots, has been approved by L-G Anil Baijal.

Officials said parking rates had not been revised since 2015, despite experts and enviromentalists stressing on the need to increase the rates in a bid to incentivise public transport.

“Civic bodies should use a wide variety of tools for dynamic pricing. They can use time variable charges — higher rates during peak hours, progressive increase in rates per hour, differentiation in parking fees according to zone, peak hour demand; and rates for weekdays and weekends,” the policy states.

It also discourages ownership of multiple cars by suggesting an increase in road tax and disincentivising purchase of multiple cars. This, the government estimates, will allow corporations to earn an additional Rs 500 to Rs 600 crore per annum. The policy also suggests reduction of rates for multi-level parking lots in order to increase their usage, officials said.

The policy also lays out conditions for contractors, particularly the “full details of contractors to ensure that cartelisation is not happening (through affidavits and physical verification), and (payment of) adequate security deposit to check misuse” in order to stop parking mafias from operating in the city.

The policy further states that “on-street parking may be priced three times higher than off-street parking”, and that certain commercial roads be declared “no-parking” zones. The policy also suggests giving enforcement powers to local bodies and the PWD for challaning under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

