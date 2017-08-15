New points policy makes life tougher for DU’s ad hoc teachers

DU has witnessed several protests by ad hoc teachers. DU has witnessed several protests by ad hoc teachers.

Delhi University has come up with a policy that will reduce points for 4,500 ad hoc teachers, which they get depending on their teaching experience. This could hamper their chances during the screening process for permanent recruitment.

As per the 2013 university ordinance, 20 points were allotted for teaching experience. One year of teaching experience is equal to four points, and in case a teacher has five years of teaching experience, he would get 20 points.

But with the new policy, the calculation of points for teaching experience has been changed for the 3,000 posts advertised by the university. Now, if a teacher has five years’ teaching experience, he will get 15 points.

Teachers, and members of the academic council and executive council have raised objection to the move.

“We have submitted a new formula to Dean of College and coordinator core committee screening for calculating points of teaching experience,” said Pankaj Garg, a mathematics teacher and member of the academic council.

A university official said they are looking into the matter. This change has been brought after the screening process for appointment of assistant professor was centralised by the university this year. Earlier, each college used to have its own screening process, leading to discrepancies.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App