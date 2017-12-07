New order to address teacher woes

The move is due to the unresponsive behaviour of school principals and the office staff. Archive The move is due to the unresponsive behaviour of school principals and the office staff. Archive

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has a new order for school principals: Issue teachers or any other staff a diary number after they file an application. The move, the DoE said, is due to unresponsive behaviour of school principals and the office staff, which is resulting in unnecessary RTI applications.

“Heads of schools are hereby directed to make proper arrangements to receive any application/representation from teachers and other staff members and issue them a diary number,” said the circular issued by DoE Monday.

An education department official said they have been forced to come up with the circular after receiving complaints from teachers and other staff that complaints in writing are not being accepted by some principals. The circular reads, “It has been informed that some of the heads of schools and school offices show reluctance to receive any application/representation from teachers or other staff members. Applications are not even entered in diary register. The situation creates negative atmosphere and affect healthy environment.”

“Moreover, this often results in unnecessary RTI applications, which not only spoil cordial environment but also waste time and energy of HOS and teachers,” it adds.

