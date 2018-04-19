Amendments to Tihar Jail rules: New manual to focus on women prisoners, healthcare

The bench was also told that the safety and reformation of women prisoners was of utmost importance for the prison administration. (Files) The bench was also told that the safety and reformation of women prisoners was of utmost importance for the prison administration. (Files)

The AAP government Tuesday informed the Delhi High Court that they have amended the prison manual in order to bring basic uniformity in rules and regulations governing the administration of prisons and management of prisoners in Tihar Jail.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar was also told that the safety and reformation of women prisoners was of utmost importance for the prison administration. “The enclosures for women prisoners should have all the requisite facilities with reference to their special needs such as segregation, security, pregnancy, child birth and family care, healthcare and rehabilitation etc,” the amended prison manual, which is yet to be approved by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, states.

The information with regard to amended jail rules was given to the bench by Delhi government’s standing counsel (criminal), Rahul Mehra. The court was hearing a PIL by advocate Chinmay Kanojia, who has alleged that his client, Syed Shahid Yusuf, currently being investigated by the NIA and undergoing trial, was beaten up without any reason by Tihar Jail staff.

The HC had already ordered an inquiry into the incident and had termed the alleged attack on inmates, lodged in a high-risk ward in jail number 1 of the central jail on the night of November 21 last year, as “very disturbing”.

According to a government source, the new manual, which has been finalised by the HC-appointed committee, headed by Mehra, has been sent to Tihar Director General of Prisons for his approval. Mehra told the court that after the Director General’s approval, it will be sent to the Delhi government’s law department and finally to the L-G for his approval.

The manual states that “every prisoner shall be provided adequately ventilated, clean and sufficient living space with good lighting system… He shall be accommodated separately according to the classification and social-cultural background,” the rule said, adding that sanitation and hygiene should be maintained by all inmates.

It said the inmates should bathe and wash their clothes every day and the Delhi government should bear the cost of shaving kits, soaps, brush etc. “Health of women prisoners has also been recognised as a focus area warranting special attention,” the manual, which has considered semi-open and open cells for women prisoners in Tihar, reads.

Mehra said the new manual for Tihar will completely change the present one, and the parole and furlough guidelines will be revisited. He hinted that the new manual might have “legal literacy classes in prisons”.

“Women prisoners willing to get married after their release should be rendered all necessary help through NGOs and social welfare department,” it said.

The HC had constituted a committee to look into alleged human rights violations and poor condition of inmate, besides excluding female prisoners from the semi-open and open prisons. The PILs also claimed poor medical facilities for prisoners.

