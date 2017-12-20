New floor to decongest Tihar jail

The high-security Tihar Jail is one of India’s largest prisons and currently houses around 10,500 prisoners — although the sanctioned capacity is 7,000 inmates (File) The high-security Tihar Jail is one of India’s largest prisons and currently houses around 10,500 prisoners — although the sanctioned capacity is 7,000 inmates (File)

The Delhi government, in a bid to decongest Tihar Jail, has proposed to add another floor to the existing single-floor complex. The move will double the prison’s capacity, said officials. The high-security Tihar Jail is one of India’s largest prisons and currently houses around 10,500 prisoners — although the sanctioned capacity is 7,000 inmates. Authorities said there are nine jails in the complex.

“Tihar Jail is over capacity. We are planning to add a first floor to the single-storey complex. A file regarding the proposal has been placed before Home Minister Satyendar Jain,” an official said. Once finalised, the plan will be sent to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for his approval.

