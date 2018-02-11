New disclosures in Jagdish Tytler case referred to SIT, claims Sukhbir Singh Badal

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. (File Photo) Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. (File Photo)

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal Saturday claimed that Home Minister Rajnath Singh had referred “new disclosures in the case against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler” to Special Investigation Team chairman Justice S N Dhingra (retd) for investigation. On the directions of the Supreme Court, the SIT is re-investigating 186 cases related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Addressing a press conference, Badal claimed, “The wheels of justice have finally started moving against Tytler as well as other genocide perpetrators. Even the role of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi may be under scanner… This is a big victory for the massacre victims, who have been waiting for justice for 33 years.”

He claimed that the Centre had written to the SIT chairman to investigate new facts that emerged after Tytler’s statement in an interview to a news channel that Rajiv Gandhi had “recced” North Delhi during the riots.

Badal said the Centre had also given reference to a report by the Nanavati Commission.

“The Nanavati Commission says 39 Sikhs were killed in Adarsh Nagar, 35 in Sabzi Mandi and 15 in Kingsway Camp. These areas also witnessed burning of 12 gurdwaras, 64 factories, 133 shops and 45 houses,” he said.

He also claimed Singh had “informed Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal about the development personally”, and that action was being taken after a letter was received on the issue from Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjit Singh G K.

