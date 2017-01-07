New Delhi: Woman says delivered twins, got one baby; safdarjung hospital denies claim

The woman delivered at the hospital on December 22. Archive The woman delivered at the hospital on December 22. Archive

Alleging that she had delivered twins at Safdarjung Hospital but was handed over only one child, a 19-year-old woman has moved the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) seeking action against the authorities. Based on the complaint, the DCW has issued a notice to the hospital.

“The commission has received a complaint from a woman whose delivery took place in Safdarjung Hospital on 22.12.2016. The woman stated that she delivered two babies but was handed over only one baby by the hospital… Considering the gravity of the matter, please provide a factual (reply) within 48 hours of receipt of this letter,” the notice issued by DCW chief Swati Maliwal said.

To support her claims, the woman produced two documents — the ultrasound report taken in the ninth month of pregnancy and the medical slip from the doctor who conducted the procedure. She claimed the ultrasound report mentions “two foetuses”, while the medical slip from the doctor mentions “twin pregnancies”.

However, sources at the hospital said the ultrasound procedure was not done at the hospital but from a private clinic.

Sources added that the medical slip from the doctor, mentioning “twin pregnancies”, was done after “excess amniotic fluid” was found during delivery.

Medical Superintendent Dr A K Rai said, “We have called the head of department and sought an explanation. The same will be conveyed to the DCW. The ultrasound report cited by the woman was not accepted by the doctor, and another test was recommended… During delivery, there was excess amniotic fluid which is probably why the doctor termed it a ‘twin pregnancy’. False allegations have been levelled against the hospital.”

Sources also said only one foetus can be seen in one view in the ultrasound report. “Twin foetuses are not visible in the same view, which is necessary for a twin pregnancy. The person who conducted the test might not have been very competent,” a source said.

The complainant’s husband alleged, “My wife saw the nurses covering the baby with a cloth and taking it away. The staff also threatened her. We were initially scared to approach police but we filed a complaint five days later.”

Additional DCP (south) Chinmoy Biswal said the couple filed a complaint on December 27. “They claimed that prenatal tests indicated two foetuses. We have forwarded the complaint to the medical superintendent,” he said.