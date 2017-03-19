New Delhi: Tughlakabad ICD shut for over 15 hours

For the last 15 hours, over 800 truck drivers were stranded outside the Inland Container Depot (ICD) in southeast Delhi’s Tughlakabad area after an intelligence input was received regarding 40 containers having “suspicious” material. The entry and exit to the ICD were barred and the area was cordoned off by the Delhi Police. The containers reached ICD Tughlakabad on Friday evening. Since then, movement of the trucks has been on hold. Senior police officers, however, claimed there was no radioactive substance in the containers.

“I reached here last evening at around 4.30 pm and unloaded my truck…Since then we don’t know why they haven’t allowed us to go…,” said Bhushan Kumar, a truck driver from Wazirabad Industrial area.

