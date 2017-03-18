New Delhi: Suspects to get 7 days to appear before cops

To clamp down on instances of harassment by officials with regard to delay in appearance and in producing documents by suspects in criminal cases, Taj Hassan, the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch), has issued an order directing his subordinates in the Crime Branch and the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) to give all suspects at least a week’s time to appear before them. Earlier, Hassan ordered his subordinates to take permission of their DCPs before calling anyone to their office for questioning. The order was issued after he received several complaints against personnel of the Inter-State Cell of the Crime Branch for allegedly harassing innocent people.

In his recent order, Hassan wrote that it has been noticed that, in some cases, investigating officers (IOs) sometimes ask for some particular documents/ facts which are not related to the case per se. “They later serve notice to the person concerned, asking them to appear along with the particular documents within a day or two. The non-appearance becomes a matter of record in their case file,” he wrote.

Hassan wrote that appearing before the CB or the EOW on such a short notice is against “natural justice and spirit of law”.

“All IOs have been directed to first assess the facts related to the case and then ask the person concerned to provide documents relevant to their case. One week’s time after receipt of the notice should be given to all accused,” Hassan wrote.

Hassan’s decision comes days after he received a complaint against officials of one of the units probing a cheating case, wherein the IO first called the suspect to his office, and then, without giving any time, asked him to produce documents. When the suspect failed to do so, the IO put all the details on record in his case file. Later, the suspect met senior CB officials, alleging harassment. The inspectors have been instructed about the new guidelines and told that action will be taken against errant officers.

