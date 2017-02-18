New Delhi: Robber held as BMW gives chase to bike

A 30-year-old robber was arrested in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar after he was chased by a man in his BMW as he tried to run away with Rs 1 lakh and gold jewellery. Police said the accused was accompanied by two others, who managed to flee. The incident took place on Thursday night when a call centre owner, Varun Bahal, along with his friend, Kabir, was going to Model Town to meet a friend. “Varun was driving the car when they were stopped by three persons on a motorcycle. Brandishing pistols, the attackers signalled them to open the door of the car,” said a police officer.

When the two did not budge, the attackers fired at Varun and his friend Kabir but the bullets missed them, police said. A scuffle followed and the attackers fled with a bag containing Rs 1 lakh in cash, two gold chains and a gold bangle that they had taken from the car.

Police said Varun then chased them for a few kilometers. They also alerted a PCR van stationed nearby. On reaching Azadpur Complex, Varun rammed his car into the attacker’s motorcycle and the accused fell on impact, police said.

On seeing the police van, two of the accused fled, while one, identified as Sagar, was caught by the police. Police said Sagar was already facing charges of robbery and theft. Police have launched a hunt to nab the other accused.