New Delhi: Lt Colonel found hanging at Dwarka

A 46-year-old Lieutenant Colonel was found hanging from the iron grill of a staircase outside his flat in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka Sector 20 Friday morning. Police said they are yet to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step as no suicide note was found. They suspect it could be because of personal reasons. The Lt Colonel, Jagdish Prakash, a native of Kerala, was serving in the Corps of Engineers. He was posted at Kashmiri House in New Delhi’s Rajaji Marg. He lived with his family at Dwarka’s Salaria Apartments.

Police sources said the officer had been depressed for the past few days as he was facing a departmental inquiry. His family told police that Prakash would wake up around midnight and go out without informing anyone. On Friday night, his wife noticed that he was not at home. They went out to look for him when they found him hanging, police said.

Confirming that no suicide note was recovered from the spot, DCP (southwest) Surender Kumar said, “We have started the probe into the incident. The reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.”

