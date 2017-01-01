New Delhi L-G Anil Baijal joins Twitter, ‘follows’ Prez, PM

Baijal “followed” President Pranab Mukerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on the microblogging site after joining Twitter. Baijal “followed” President Pranab Mukerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on the microblogging site after joining Twitter.

New Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Sunday joined microblogging site Twitter in an effort to seek a more productive engagement with the people of Delhi and media, a day after he took oath as Delhi’s 20th Lieutenant Governor.

In his first tweet, Baijal wished Delhiites on New Year. “My dear fellow citizens of Delhi, wish you a very happy and peaceful 2017 with Almighty’s blessings for good health, happiness & prosperity,” he tweeted.’

An official confirmed that Baijal has joined Twitter. “LG has opened his new official Twitter account – @LtGovDelhi – for more productive engagement with media and fellow citizens,” the official said. Baijal’s predecessor Najeeb Jung did not have a Twitter account.

However, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been quite active on the microblogging website. Kejriwal and his Cabinet ministers have even announced government decisions on Twitter, including the sacking of his Social Welfare Minister in August.

Jung and Kejriwal had a fractured relationship and Jung’s tenure was marred by tussle with the city government on a range of issues including administrative control of the bureaucracy.

Baijal, 70, yesterday took over as the 20th Lt Governor of Delhi and struck a cautious note on whether his office will stand to repair the ties between the Centre and the AAP government, which had hit a rock under his predecessor.

Baijal “followed” President Pranab Mukerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on the microblogging site after joining Twitter.

The official said the people of Delhi can post suggestions and views on the official Twitter handle of the Lt Governor. Hours after his account opened, Baijal had 515 followers including Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal.

Baijal has served in a number of key positions at the Centre, including as the Union home secretary.

He has said addressing key challenges like women’s safety, pollution, traffic congestion and strengthening infrastructure would be his priority.