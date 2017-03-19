New Delhi: Lawyers oppose BCI recommendation to bar them from strike

Lawyers in Delhi on Saturday threatened to go on strike on March 23 against the Bar Council of India’s (BCI) recommendation that lawyers be banned from participating in strikes and abstaining from court work. The Coordination Committee of the All District Court Bar Associations told the media during a press conference at Patiala House courts, that it has come across reports that the BCI has suggested stringent measures — including fines and suspension of advocate’s licence — for participating in strikes.

Sources in the BCI confirmed to The Indian Express that Manan Mishra, BCI chairman, has recommended to the Law Commission that lawyers who strike for “unjustified causes” should face disciplinary action. However, these recommendations are not binding, sources said.

Committee spokesperson Jaiveer Chauhan said they tried to confirm the report from Mishra, but have not received any response yet. He added that the Law Commission is yet to provide them with a copy of the recommendations. The lawyers’ body announced that on March 23, they will not attend court, will gherao Mishra’s office and burn his effigy.

“If the recommendations are not withdrawn even after March 23, we will plan a bigger strike which will see participation of lawyers from all across the country,” Chauhan said.

Stressing that the main stakeholders, the lawyers themselves, were not consulted while making such a recommendation, Chauhan attacked Mishra for not allowing the Bar Council Election to be held in 13 states of the country.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now