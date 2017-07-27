Heart patient dies after ambulance is hit by cab

A 45-year-old heart patient died after the ambulance in which he was being taken to the hospital was hit by a cab and overturned, in Delhi Gate area. Police said the victim, Maha Singh, was being taken to GB Pant Hospital from Haryana’s Sonipat.

According to police, the incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday. Singh was accompanied by his nephew, Naresh, and brother, Man Singh.

Police said that around 3 am, the ambulance was taking a turn from Ambedkar Stadium to Daryaganj, when a Hyundai Eon coming from ITO rammed into the left side of the vehicle.

The car driver, Mahfooz Alam, got out and helped Singh’s family take him to the hospital. However, he was declared brought dead by doctors.

DCP M S Randhawa said Alam has been arrested and charged with IPC sections of death due to negligence.

Police said that both drivers did not notice the signal at the crossing. As per rules, all signals at the crossings are put on blinker mode from midnight until 7 am.

Police said Alam also offered financial help in taking the victim’s body back to Sonipat.

