Had nothing to do with examiner: College principal

Responding to reports of servers at the Indo Global College of Engineering in Chandigarh being hacked and the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) being compromised, Promila Kaushal, principal of the college, Wednesday told The Indian Express: “We signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Prometric Testings Pvt Ltd and rented our computer lab, one of the most sophisticated and well equipped in this region, to them. Once we signed the MoU, we ensured our college staff members are not allowed to enter the computer lab for about a fortnight. A team of Delhi Police arrived in our college and had stayed here for three days. They checked the computer lab in the connection with the NEET exam leak.”

The Indian Express had on Tuesday reported that Prometric, a US-based company that conducted the NEET, has admitted that their software “can be breached”.

The computer lab at the college has more than 200 computers.

Dr Kaushal said, “Ankur Mishra was the centre supervisor during the exam and our institute had nothing to do with him. He and some other persons, who had arrived here to conduct the examination, used to stay outside the college campus.”

Mishra, who is accused of helping some students cheat, using a software called Ammyy Admin, is yet to be arrested.

College sources said that the Delhi Police team that arrived in May included two computer experts. It seized computers and hardware used by candidates who took the exam.

