New Delhi: Fire breaks out at Chandni Chowk’s Kinari Bazaar area, 15 fire tenders rushed

A fire broke out in a three-storey building situated behind Gurudwara Sis Ganj in New Delhi’s Chandni Chowk area on Thursday even as 15 fire tenders have been rushed to douse the blaze, as reported by PTI. A call to alert the Delhi Fire Services about the fire was received at 1.02 PM, a senior official said. There have been no reports of any damage as yet.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

This development comes at least two weeks after a fire ravaged at least 80 garment shops, with shopkeepers claiming losses of over Rs 100 crore. Reports suggested that a short circuit might have been the reason behind the fire, which soon spread to other floors of the building, and eventually to nearby buildings as well.

