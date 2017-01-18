Tremors felt in Delhi after magnitude 3.7 earthquake hits Aizawl, Mizoram

Reports suggest tremors were felt in New Delhi at around 7:16am. Reports suggest tremors were felt in New Delhi at around 7:16am.

An earthquake of 3.0 magnitude was felt in New Delhi on Wednesday morning. Reports suggest tremors were felt in the national capital at around 7:16am. News agency ANI reported that tremors of 3.7 magnitude were felt in Aizwal and Mizoram at the same time.

On Tuesday, a low-intensity earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale struck several parts of Karachi. The 3.6 magnitude earthquake hit the Gulshan-i-Iqbal area at 10:45 AM at a depth of 12 kilometres and its epicentre was Karachi, the MeT office said. The tremor lasted for 12 seconds but it caused no loss of life or damage to property. The tremor triggered panic and people came out of their houses and offices.

The tremors were felt with most intensity in areas surrounding the University of Karachi campus, said a Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) official. Students attending classes at the University of Karachi and NED University came out of their classrooms.

— (With ANI/PTI inputs)

