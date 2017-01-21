New Delhi: Child rights body asks Centre about action taken on rare diseases

Seven-year-old Ahmed suffers from a little-known and very rare genetic disorder called Gaucher’s disease. Tashi Tobgyal Seven-year-old Ahmed suffers from a little-known and very rare genetic disorder called Gaucher’s disease. Tashi Tobgyal

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked the Union Secretary for Health and Family Welfare to share the “action taken” by the Centre on formulation of a national policy for treatment of rare genetic diseases. The NCPCR had taken cognizance of a complaint filed before it, based on a report carried by The Indian Express on December 26, 2016.

“The commission took into consideration the enormity of the problem faced by such children, and to mitigate the same on a war-footing, felt it is imperative that immediate attention and facilities be made available to them by the central government. Therefore, the commission requests you to look into the matter and share details of action taken within 10 days,” the letter sent by NCPCR to the government stated.

The Indian Express had reported how at least a dozen patients have approached the Delhi High Court seeking financial assistance for treatment of rare genetic disorders such as Gaucher’s disease and MPS-1 — a genetic lysosomal storage disorder. The report had stated that the central government had held a meeting on December 5, 2016, where it was decided that a national policy for treatment of rare diseases will be completed within six to eight months.

“The commission has taken cognizance of the matter… which states that two brothers Vishal (6) and Dharmender (23) suffer from MPS-1… The treatment would cost about Rs 40 lakh… The High Court had directed the government to frame a policy on rare diseases,” the commission told the government.