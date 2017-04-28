New Delhi: At Norway embassy, thief makes off with staffer’s jewellery

The complainant left home after putting her jewellery in a small bag inside the top drawer of her cupboard. (Representational image) The complainant left home after putting her jewellery in a small bag inside the top drawer of her cupboard. (Representational image)

FOR THE past 72 hours, several teams of the Chanakyapuri police station have been working round-the-clock to nab a thief who allegedly made off with several items of jewellery from the room of an employee of the Royal Norwegian Embassy. Prima facie, police suspect it to be an inside job as there was no sign of forced entry.

Confirming the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) B K Singh told The Indian Express that a case

has been registered under Section 380 (theft) of the IPC at Chanakyapuri police station. “The incident took place inside the Norwegian embassy. We received a complaint from one Lara Isabel Tuduri Berg, who works as an attache in the visa section and lives in a flat on the premises,” he said.

The DCP also said that police are coordinating with senior officials of the embassy to probe the role of an insider. Police said the incident took place on April 24. The complainant left home after putting her jewellery in a small bag

inside the top drawer of her cupboard.

“She locked her room and left for work. She returned home by 4.45 pm. In the evening, she was getting dressed to go out again when she suddenly noticed that some of her jewellery was missing,” police sources said.In her complaint, the woman said a pair of white gold round diamond earnings, gold emerald earnings, several gold and diamond bracelets were missing.

“A team from Chanakyapuri Road police station visited the spot, along with the ACP Alok Kumar. A forensics team also lifted fingerprints, but did not get any leads. Police are questioning ground employees, drivers, security guards and others living in the area,” a police officer said.

