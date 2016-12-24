New Delhi: 6 held for holding hostage woman, looting cash & jewellery

Six persons, including a former domestic help of a prominent businessman in Kirti Nagar, have been arrested for allegedly holding hostage an elderly woman and her granddaughter and looting cash and valuables from them. The alleged loot in the home of Tejender Kaur took place on August 29, four days after Vinod, the accused domestic help, was hired, said Vijay Kumar, DCP (West). He said Kaur was at her home with her minor granddaughter and a maid when the dacoity took place.

That afternoon, two men barged in the house and tied Kaur’s, her granddaughter’s and maid’s hands and ransacked almirahs taking away Rs 40 lakh in cash and jewelries worth Rs 55 lakh.

During investigation, a police team visited Vinod’s native place in Uttar Pradesh and gathered information about him and his associates. Further investigation led police to information about involvement of a gang of six persons in the dacoity. They also learnt that the gang had escaped to Lucknow after the dacoity and from there to Nepal, via Gonda and Bahraich.

Finally, police managed to arrest three of the accused–Rakesh, Vijay and Raghav– who were trying to sneak into India though the Nepal border. Later, on interrogation they have information which led to arrest of Vinod from a Jungle in his native place Gonda. Rs 3.50 lakh of looted cash was recovered from him.

Two other accused- Vicky and Amit- were arrested yesterday, and Rs 12 lakh, jewellery looted by them was recovered from them, said the officer.