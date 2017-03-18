New Delhi: 4 held for stealing cars using diagnostic kit

The recovered diagnostic kit was manufactured in England The recovered diagnostic kit was manufactured in England

Four persons, including an ex-serviceman, were arrested for stealing high-end cars using an imported diagnostic kit, police sources said. The accused had bought the kit — worth about Rs 3 lakh and used by authorised service stations to detect faults in cars — to bypass the locking system and steal the vehicles, the sources added. DCP (south) Ishwar Singh said the accused Ajay alias Sanjay (36) and his three associates — Ravinder Singh alias Lal alias Rohit (30), Amit alias Tinku (29) and Vinod Kumar (48) — were arrested near August Kranti Marg in Shahpur Jat area on Thursday. Police said the diagnostic kit, manufactured in England, was recovered from their possession. It is used primarily by authorised company-owned or company-operated service stations for diagnosing faults reported in expensive cars and SUVs.

Explaining how the kit works, police said it first reads a car’s chip (electronic control unit). This allows the kit to bypass the security key, which is used to protect the ignition and ancillary security systems integrated with the vehicle by the manufacturer. Police said the kit can unlock the car in as little as 10 minutes.

Police sources said on March 16, they received information that Ajay, allegedly involved in dozens of auto-lifting cases, would be heading to Shahpur Jat with his associates to steal high-end cars. A team led by Station House Officer Sunjoy Sharma was tasked with nabbing the gang.

Sources said during the raid, the team blocked all routes to ensure the men cannot escape. Ajay then opened fire at the police personnel. “One of the constables fired in the air. While Ajay was reloading his weapon, the team overpowered them,” Singh said.

Police said Vinod is an ex-serviceman and had served in the Punjab Regiment for six years before quitting the Army. He joined the gang to make quick money. Three country-made pistols, along with six live and one empty cartridge, have been recovered from them. Police said the accused had been stealing high-end cars for about four months using the kit. So far, the accused have confessed to being involved in 16 thefts.

The recovered diagnostic kit is of the latest make. They told police that they bought it from a company in Noida.

