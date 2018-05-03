New Delhi: 38-year-old man, his associate shot dead over property dispute

Sandeep was shot dead at Dwarka’s Bamnoli village. (Express photo/Prem Nath Pandey) Sandeep was shot dead at Dwarka’s Bamnoli village. (Express photo/Prem Nath Pandey)

In what appears to be a fallout over a property dispute, a 38-year-old man and his associate were gunned down by their former associates in Dwarka’s Bamnoli village on Wednesday morning.

Police said one of the victims, Sandeep has a total of 14 criminal cases against him — including those of murder and attempt to murder. police said Sandeep alias Mental and his associate Pawan Maan alias Ponny, were shot in the face and shoulder by a group of armed assailants who were trailing them.

According to police, Sandeep — who is accused of killing three people — was on his way to a court hearing when he was shot dead. Police said Saneep’s associates have accused his former business partner Monu of orchestrating the murder. They also told the police that Sandeep and Monu were fighting over eight 2BHK flats, worth over Rs 1 crore, in Dwarka’s Pochanpur village.

DCP (Dwarka) Shibesh Singh has confirmed that the murder was due to a property dispute. “Sandeep was in a partnership with a former associate at a construction project in Pochanpur. Sandeep asked him to back off, which led to enmity,” he said.

Police said a case has been registered under IPC Section 302 (murder) at Dwarka Sector 23 police station, adding that CCTV footage of the shooting has been shown to Sandeep’s associates to ascertain the identity of the gunmen.

Police have also registered a case under the Arms Act against the deceased for carrying an unlicenced automatic pistol.

The incident took place at 9.30 am. Police said the victims were enroute to Dwarka Sector 10 in a Swift car and were passing through the village. Trailing the car was a silver Santro with around three-four men, who opened fire at the vehicle.

According to eyewitnesses, Sandeep’s car hit a signboard near the Government Co-ed Senior Secondary School.In the meantime, the assailants got out and fired several shots at the two men.

Sudarshan Mishra, the priest at Shiv Mandir located next to the school, said, “I was preparing for morning prayers when I heard gunshots. By the time I came out, the Santro car sped away through the village.”

While Sandeep and Pawan lay bleeding inside the car, locals who had taken cover in their shops made calls to the police. “The two men were shot in the face. One of them was slouched in the seat, with his hand resting in his lap. The other man was bleeding from his jaw,” said Anurag, a local.

According to police, Sandeep’s first brush with the law was when he gunned down a man in retaliation to his nephew’s murder in 2009. Later, he formed his gang, recruited youths from southwest Delhi and started a land grabbing extortion racket in the area.

