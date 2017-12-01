Newborn, declared dead by Delhi hospital, found alive when taken for last rites

Visual of newborn, who was declared dead by Delhi hospital, found to be alive by family later. (Source: ANI Twitter) Visual of newborn, who was declared dead by Delhi hospital, found to be alive by family later. (Source: ANI Twitter)

In a shocking incident, a newborn baby, which was declared as dead by a private hospital in Delhi, was found to be alive when the body was being taken for last rites. The hospital has initiated an inquiry and the doctor has been asked to proceed on leave, officials confirmed to The Indian Express.

The incident has been reported from Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh. Hospital officials said that a 22-week, premature baby, was handed over to the family, which did not have any “signs of life”. However, later, when the body was being taken for last rites, the new born was found to be alive.

“It has been brought to our attention that a pre-mature (22 weeks), new born baby who is reported to be on life support at a nursing home was unfortunately handed over without any sign of life by Max Hospital Shalimar Bagh. This baby was one of the twins delivered on Nov 30th morning. The other baby was still-born. We are shaken and concerned at this rare incident. We have initiated a detailed enquiry, pending which, the concerned doctor has been asked to proceed on leave immediately. We are in constant touch with the parents and are providing all the needed support.” Max Hospital authorities said.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda has also spoken to the Health Secretary in this regard, reports ANI.

Meanwhile, Swati Maliwal, Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) condemned the incident and said, “Horrifying incident. Proper enquiry should be done in the matter and strictest action should be taken against those responsible.”

