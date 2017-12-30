New authority in place, Gurgaon’s water woes could lessen in January

With the responsibility for the task being handed over to the newly created Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), water supply problems in Gurgaon may partly be resolved next year. Till now, water supply came under the purview of the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA). However, as a body performing two roles — that of a government coloniser while also being in charge of executing external development works as an “infrastructure developer” — officials had long been claiming that HUDA was ill-equipped to deal with the increasing water supply needs of the city.

The handover, however, is the result of the creation of the GMDA itself, which was formed to undertake “integrated and coordinated” planning for infrastructure development at the city level. “The GMDA has been created to handle infrastructure development at the city level, and the tasks falling under this ambit will slowly be transferred from other bodies to the GMDA next year. Transfer of water supply is also a part of this process,” said Yashpal Yadav, the administrator of HUDA.

Along with this, other aspects like storm-water drainage and water recycling will also be transferred, unless there is any kind of work underway on them that is likely to be completed in the next one year, Yadav said. “If the work being undertaken concludes in a year, the responsibility will be handed over to the GMDA once it is completed. If it takes longer, the task will be handed over to the GMDA at the time of transfer of everything else,” he said.

While officials at HUDA claim to have already made all the preparations for the transfer, the act itself depends on the issuance of a notification to the GMDA to this effect. V Umashankar, Additional CEO of the GMDA, said, “If the notification gets issued on January 1, 2018, we will take over on that day itself. Otherwise the transfer will take place as and when the notification is issued.”

Officials said the GMDA will be handling the master supply while the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will handle the internal or frontline water supply, as it is doing right now. This implies that while the GMDA will ensure water reaches the main tanks and booster stations in all areas, ensuring that water from those reaches individual households will be the responsibility of the MCG.

