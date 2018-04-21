Neeraj Bawana case: Solitary confinement can drive prisoner to insanity, says court

The application was filed on behalf of Neeraj Bawana (in black) The application was filed on behalf of Neeraj Bawana (in black)

Stating that “complete and constant isolation” of a prisoner could drive him to total insanity, proving disastrous to his “physical and mental health”, a Delhi court Friday directed the Tihar Jail administration to shift an accused “immediately” from solitary confinement, where he has been lodged for the last six months.

An application was filed on behalf of gangster Neeraj Sherawat alias Neeraj Bawana, an undertrial prisoner, in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Tarun Sherawat. It stated that Neeraj was suffering from mental problems such as depression because of the isolation he has been facing since October 2017.

During arguments, Tihar’s law officer — citing the jail manual and rules — said that precautions had to be taken for safe custody of dangerous prisoners, whether undertrials or convicts. The law officer said that the jail superintendent of prison headquarters had issued a direction in October, after which Bawana was shifted to the high security ward of central jail number 2.

To which ASJ Tarun Sherawat said, “I may observe… he can be kept there only for a particular period, that too in exceptional circumstances, by order of the competent authority or court of law. In this case, it is apparent that the undertrial prisoner has been kept in solitary cell for the last six months without any order from competent authority or court of law, which, as discussed above, is not permissible in the eyes of law. It is a matter of common knowledge that complete and constant isolation of a prisoner may lead his mind to total insanity, and it can actively cause disaster to his physical and mental health…”

The judge added that solitary confinement has psychological effects and that studies of prisoners detained involuntarily in solitary confinement for longer than 10 days demonstrated negative health effects. “Even apologists of the practice agree that prolonged punitive solitary confinement ‘presents considerable risk to inmates’,” the judge said.

M S Khan, the counsel for the accused, pointed out that two other convicted prisoners in solitary confinement have been provided with TV, newspapers, magazines and radio.

The judge said, “I fail to understand why the applicant is kept in separate confinement despite lapse of order issued by competent authority. The jail administration is directed to shift the accused immediately from his separate confinement to some other secure ward, so that he could move, talk and share company with other co-prisoners.”

The judge then directed DG Prisons to convene a meeting in case the jail finds it difficult to shift Neeraj to any common place or ward. “DG Prisons is directed to… take an appropriate decision in this regard after considering each aspect, including security issues, legal position and physical and mental health issues of the applicant. For example, if the accused is considered a security threat to other prisoners, in that case he may be provided with other facilities like TV, radio, newspapers, meditation, some sports activities on his expense to ease out his physical and mental/physiological stress,” the judge said.

