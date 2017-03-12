Need to introspect, but not in a hurry, say AAP leaders

Kejriwal at his residence, Saturday. Prem Nath Pandey Kejriwal at his residence, Saturday. Prem Nath Pandey

The drubbing in Punjab came as a major setback for AAP, making future electoral battles look far tougher. “This performance is below our expectations but we do not want to fix accountability right now… The team in Punjab is the same team that will lead the charge in other states. It is a team Kejriwal trusts. We have to analyse what went wrong in each seat,” a party functionary said.

Senior leaders will hold further discussions after Holi. “Everyone is emotionally charged. If we start discussing right now, it will either end in a blame game or there will be knee-jerk reactions about mass rigging,” a senior AAP leader said. “Plus Kejriwal wants everyone to celebrate Holi and then get down to preparing for the upcoming municipal polls.”

Another senior leader, part of the campaign team in Punjab, said, “The anti-Akali Hindu vote that we expected would shift to us, moved largely to Congress.”

Confident of a win in Punjab, AAP was planning to send its core team to Gujarat in the next few weeks to build momentum for assembly polls in December. Sources said it will now invest its resources on the Delhi civic polls.