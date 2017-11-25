Need space for graveyards: Delhi Minorities panel

The Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC), in its annual report, has raised concerns over the shrinking spaces for graveyards and cemeteries in the city. According to the report, there are 131 graveyards in the city. Of these, 16 are not functional because of land disputes or bad landscape. “The Muslim population of the city has increased but the number of graveyards has not increased in commensuration…,” the report said, quoting a study by the NGO, Human Development Society.

A study by NGO Ullhas Foundation, commissioned by the DMC, said options such as cell-like structures, as well as underground and vertical cemeteries, could be considered to solve the issue of lack of land for burials.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App