Need nod to run concrete plants in Noida: NGT

The NGT has directed that no ready-mix plants will be allowed to operate at construction sites in Noida without specific approval. It has also asked the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board to strictly ensure that there is no dust emission due to the operation of such equipment.

The bench, headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar, said, “The counsel for UPPCB states they will not give consent unless the owner of the ready-mix plant applies for consent and the same is granted by the Board. Ready-mix plants will not be permitted to operate unless there is specific direction given by the Tribunal.”

