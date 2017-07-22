Neck caught in manjha, man injured

A 35-year-old man was seriously injured in an accident involving a Chinese thread (manjha), used for flying kites, at Geeta Colony Flyover in east Delhi on Friday evening. He has been admitted to a hospital, where he is recuperating, police said.

The incident took place in the afternoon when Yogesh Kumar, who works with a private university as a supervisor in the administration department, was heading to work from his home in East Gokalpur. Kumar was on his motorcycle when the string got stuck in his neck. By the time he managed to stop his bike, he suffered a deep cut in his neck and started bleeding, police said. Passersby informed police and he was rushed to a private nursing home.

This is the first such incident this season involving a manjha. Recently, the National Green Tribunal imposed a nationwide ban on nylon, Chinese and cotton manjhas coated with glass, citing a threat to life and environment.

