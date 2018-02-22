NDMC seals terrace, banquet at Le Meridien

A senior NDMC official said the hotel is yet to pay over Rs 500 crore dues to NDMC. (Express photo) A senior NDMC official said the hotel is yet to pay over Rs 500 crore dues to NDMC. (Express photo)

Citing unauthorised construction, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Wednesday sealed portions of central Delhi’s Le Meridien hotel. A senior NDMC official said the drive started in the morning during which 24 portions, including an eatery being run at the terrace, banquet and a spa, were sealed as they violated provisions of the master plan. Ten points in the commercial tower, 11 points in the hotel block and three points in the basement of the hotel were sealed.

A senior NDMC official said the hotel is yet to pay over Rs 500 crore dues to NDMC. He said a showcause notice had been served to the hotel in January for illegal construction. In September last year, NDMC had carried out a sealing drive at the commercial tower of the hotel. Hotel officials refused to comment on the matter.

