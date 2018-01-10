NDMC seals parts of 16 more shops, eateries at Khan Market

At Khan Market on Tuesday. Renuka Puri At Khan Market on Tuesday. Renuka Puri

A day after parts of eight shops were sealed in the posh Khan Market, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) continued its crackdown on unauthorised construction and misuse of terrace space by sealing parts of 16 more establishments.

A senior NDMC official said certain sections of The Chatter House, Civil House restaurant, Mamagoto, Fabindia, The Blue Door Cafe, Anita Dongre and Raghavendra Rathore’s stores, Sham Di Hatti and Parallel-Craft Kitchen and Bar, among others, were sealed.

Officials said inspection began at 10.30 am and concluded by 6.30 pm. “We have concluded our sealing in this market. We sealed 16 shops today and eight yesterday,” said a senior NDMC official who was part of the inspection team.

Sources in the NDMC said Khanna Market and Meharchand Market could be next to face action. The sealing was done on the directions of a Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee. Six-seven members of the NDMC inspected the shops and sealed those that were found violating the order, an official said.

The committee has now directed civic bodies to collect user conversion charges from all 106 local shopping complexes in the city by January 15, failing which the markets will be sealed. User conversion charges are levied for misuse of land. If the land use of a particular plot is for residential purpose, the owners are liable to pay user conversion charges to convert the plot into a commercial one.

President of Khan Market Traders’ Association Sanjeev Mehra said, “The monitoring committee could have warned us. If the traders did not respond, then their action could be justified. But they sealed the shops without any prior warning or notice. We pay crores in taxes… this affects our business.”

